Police divers to scour river in search for missing Dundee man Anthony Kelbie

Police are to search a river in a bid to find Dundee man who has been missing for over a week.

Anthony Kelbie disappeared on Saturday August 19 while visiting his mum’s house in the Middleton Park area of Brechin.

The 48-year-old said he was going to the shops to buy a lighter, but never returned.

Today, specialist police divers scoured River South Esk for any clues as to Anthony’s whereabouts.

A police helicopter was also drafted in to help with the search.

Over the weekend, more than 100 members of the public were spoken to by officers, but still no clues surfaced as to where he could be.

Anthony’s 69-year-old mother, told the Tele she “fears the worst” over her son’s disappearance.

Police Scotland Inspector Alice Coventry asked any motorists with a dash cam who were in the area at the time of Anthony’s disappearance to come forward.

She said: “Thank you to those members of the public who came forward over the weekend to assist with our inquiries.

“I would like to make an appeal to motorists who were driving along the Brechin to Arbroath Road, A933, between 9.30pm and 11pm on Saturday August 19 and who may have seen someone matching Anthony’s description to get in touch with us.

“Also, if you have a dash cam and were in the area at the relevant times, we would really like to hear from.

“When last seen, Anthony was wearing a blue Superdry jacket, blue jeans and white shoes. He has noticeable cuts to the side of his head and a lump and cut on his forehead.

“Please contact us on 101 if you have any information.”