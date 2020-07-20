Police divers and helicopter resume search of River Tay following reports of a man entering the water

Police divers and a helicopter are resuming the search for a man spotted entering the River Tay on Sunday.

Officers from Police Scotland, Coastguard crews and the RNLI received a report that a man was seen entering the water from the Tay Road Bridge at around 5.15pm.

Broughty Ferry’s inshore and all-weather lifeboat were called to the scene, along with Coastguard crews from Dundee, St Andrews and South Queensferry.

Coastguard helicopter Rescue 151, from Inverness, also assisted.

Despite an extensive search, police said that there was no trace of the man.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Around 5.15 pm on Sunday July 19 2020, a report was received by police that a man was seen to enter the water from the Tay Road Bridge, Dundee.

“Officers, assisted by the coastguard and RNLI, attended, however, despite an extensive search there was no trace of the him.

“Searches will resume again today, Monday July 20 2020.”

A spokeswoman for the Coastguard said that the search was suspended at 8.50pm after no one was found.