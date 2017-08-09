A woman described as being ”covered in blood” and “running for her life” has caused concern in Dundee.

However, police said that although they received reports from the scene they described it as “a false alarm”.

They said the woman was actually covered in red paint.

Worried locals said they were upset to see the woman, thought to be in her 30s, in the Hindmarsh Avenue area of the city on Tuesday afternoon.

One eye-witness said he was shocked when the saw the woman.

He said: “I was walking down the street around 3.40pm when the woman came running towards me.

“I was horrified to see she was covered in blood.

“It was all over her face and all over her clothes.

“She looked like she was running for her life and when she passed me by I turned to look at her and there was also blood all over the back.

“I’m convinced it was blood the woman was covered in

“It definitely did look like blood to me.

“The woman was also very upset and distressed and looked like she was running for her life.”

However, a police spokesman said it was a “false alarm” and that the woman was actually covered in red paint.