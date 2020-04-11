Police dish out 15 fixed penalty notices in Tayside for coronavirus breaches

Fewer fines have been handed out to Tayside residents for breaching coronavirus laws than anywhere else in Scotland.

Police Scotland confirmed that 15 people had been issued with fixed penalty notices in relation to the emergency legislation.

The news was revealed as Scotland’s top police officer pleaded with people to stay at home during the Easter period.

Chief Constable Iain Livingston said more than 500 fixed penalties had been issued to people across Scotland who have breached social distancing rules.

Officers have so far dispersed 69 people across Tayside on request while eight people were dispersed on a police warning.

There have been five occasions where officers used reasonable force to return people home in addition to the 15 fixed penalty notices issued, the lowest out of every Police Scotland division.

No one in Tayside has been arrested during the period between March 27 and April 9.

Speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the chief constable said: “I am pleased to report that the vast majority of people in Scotland are in fact continuing to do the right thing during this acute health emergency and thank them for that.

“The social distancing legal requirement to stay home is the best way to protect the NHS and the best way to save lives.

“Thus far, across the whole of the country, we have issued over 500 fixed penalty notices.”

He added: “This has typically been during incidents where people do not comply with legal instructions even after being spoken to by officers. For example, house parties or gatherings in public where those involved refuse to disperse.

“I recognise this is an extremely difficult time, particularly during the Easter holiday period when in normal circumstances we would all be expecting to be out and about, enjoying the good weather and seeing family and friends.

“But I ask that everyone accepts the changes to our daily lives and the personal sacrifices required. Because, ultimately, it will be to the benefit of us all.”

In Fife, there have been 57 cases of people being dispersed on request while 14 were dispersed on a warning.

Officers in the region have issued 29 fixed penalty notices but have made no arrests. Police have also not used reasonable force to return people home.