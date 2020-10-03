Police discover stowaway hiding in tug at Dundee Port

Police are investigating after a stowaway was found on board a vessel at Dundee Port.

The unknown man was discovered by police after a rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) was reported stolen on Thursday night.

A spokesman for Dundee’s Maritime Volunteer Service said they were called in to assist Police Scotland Marine Policing Unit and Port of Dundee Harbour Master at 8pm on Thursday.

The spokesman said: “We were called to assist with the recovery of a stolen RHIB.

“The onboard search resulted in the discovery of an intruder who had broken into the Abertay tug and had been living aboard without permission.”

“We have previously used the Abertay Tug for training purposes so for that reason we were asked to help the search because we know our way around the tug.

He added: “The RHIB, which is owned by Tay Maritime Action Charity, Taymara, had been stolen from Tayport marina and was seen alongside Abertay tug in the tidal basin.”

“One of our top guys went on board with the harbour master to assist Police Scotland in their search of the vessel.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a man on board a vessel at the Port of Dundee shortly after 7pm on Thursday, October 1.

“A man was found on board and has been taken for medical assessment.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are liaising with the port authorities.”

A spokesman for Taymara declined to comment as enquiries are ongoing.

Sheena Wellington, secretary of City Centre and Harbour Community Council said she was shocked and surprised to hear of the incident.

She said: “It’s not the easier thing to take a RHIB across the water from the marina at Tayport to the tug which is in the tidal basin pretty far across the river. It looks like whoever did this knows how to handle a vessel.”

“It also begs the question about how this person managed to get the RHIB to the tug and get on board without anyone from the Port Authority being aware of what was happening.

“I think security at the port is generally pretty good but this person certainly manage to do all this without being discovered.

“This may have happened under the cover of darkness but I would be interested to find out the actual circumstances.

“You have to wonder how long he had been living on board – if it had only been that night or if he had been onboard for longer.”

The Abertay worked between 1967 and 2003, and it ran on the River Forth and later the River Tay.

The boat was originally called the Forth and changed name around 20 years ago. When its career ended it was docked in a remote part of the port.

It was destined to be cut up for scrap, but the Diesel Tug Abertay Preservation Group is hoping to restore the boat and turn it into a tourist attraction.

Last year they launched a campaign to try to get volunteers to help with the restoration of the vessel which was expected to cost about £95,000 and take three to four years to complete.