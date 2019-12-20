Police discover cannabis cultivation in Angus property after warrant executed

A man has been arrested after an alleged cannabis cultivation was discovered in Angus.

It is understood officers were executing an unrelated warrant when a number of plants were allegedly discovered in multiple rooms in a property in Brechin’s Montrose Street.

Police gave no idication the size or value of the plants seized.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A warrant was executed at a property on Montrose Street, Brechin, on Thursday December 19, where a quantity of cannabis plants were recovered.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”