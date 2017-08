Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A man is due in court after police allegedly discovered a cannabis farm.

Officers are said to have found £63,000 plants during a raid in Inverkeilor, Angus.

A spokesman for Tayside Division said that 30 adult cannabis plants seized along with 50 other plants “at various stages of growth”.

Officers from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit carried out the operation today.

A man is expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court tomorrow.