Police discover £500,000 cannabis farm after raid on Fife business park

A police raid on a Fife business park has unearthed a cannabis farm worth an estimated £500,000.

Police Scotland officers recovered a quantity of cannabis plants after a drugs search warrant was executed at a business park in Kingseat on Thursday, May, 20.

The raid is estimated to have netted plants with a street value of £500,000.

An investigation into who was responsible for the plantation is continuing.

Detective Inspector Karen Muirhead of CID at Dunfermline Police Station said:

“Our enquiries are continuing to identify those involved.

“We remain committed to targeting the illegal supply of drugs in our local communities. and any information we receive from the public, will be acted upon.

“I would encourage anyone with any information about suspicious activity in their area, to call Police Scotland on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous, to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”