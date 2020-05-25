Police detection of drugs and violent crimes increases in Tayside

Detection of drugs and violent crime in Tayside have risen in the past 12 months, according to new statistics.

Police Scotland’s year-end crime figures for 2019/20 shows an increase in overall detection rates, which the force says is partly due to efforts to tackle the sale and supply of illegal drugs and violent crimes.

Operations such as the anti-drugs initiative Operation Slate are still ongoing to target offenders in the region.

Divisional commander Chief Superintendent Andrew Todd said: “We remain focused on keeping our communities safe, deterring and detecting crime and supporting vulnerable people alongside our partners.

“The number of crimes recorded relating to drugs also increased compared to the previous year as we worked hard alongside our partners to identify and support those who are vulnerable through the use of drugs whilst relentlessly pursuing those who profit from the sale and supply of illegal substances.

“The drug crime detection rate also remains strong at 89.7%, an increase of almost nine percentage points on the previous year.”

The year-end report also found dishonestly crimes such as housebreaking, vehicle crime and shoplifting have “significantly reduced” in the past year in Fife.

From April 1, 2019 until March 31, 2020, housebreaking in Fife fell by almost 4% and there were 23 fewer break-ins to homes, equating to a 7.4% decrease.

There were also 89 fewer vehicle crimes reported, a 6.6% drop in thefts, and 14.3% drop in shoplifting, 179 fewer incidents of vandalism and 41 less fire-rising reports in the Kingdom.