Police descended on Menzieshill area after man reported to have ‘taken off’ from Ninewells

Police descended on the Menzieshill area of Dundee after a man was reported to have “taken off” from Ninewells.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said officers were alerted to the incident at around 8pm yesterday.

He said: “Police were called out to try to trace the man who had been at the accident and emergency unit of the hospital.”

It is not known if the man was traced or why he had been at the hospital.

Local residents reported seeing police “everywhere” in Menzieshill.

At one point the search centred around the area of the shops on Charleston Drive.

One witness said: “Police appeared to be searching round the back of houses at the area near McColl’s on Charleston Drive. There were police everywhere.”