A teenager was arrested by police after allegedly driving dangerously then failing to stop for officers on a Dundee street.

Several police vehicles were seen surrounding a red car in Canning Street.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of road traffic offences.

Locals described hearing the screeching of tyres and sirens as the drama unfolded in the street between Strathmartine Road and Moncur Crescent.

One witness told the Tele: “There were a lot of police there — I would say about four cars full of officers.

“I heard a car screeching and heard the sirens after that.

“It quietened down a bit after that but it was hectic to begin with.

“You don’t really see the police about here all that much — it is a quiet area.”

Another resident said he had returned from the shops when he saw a commotion in the street.

He said: “I wasn’t long in and I looked out and there were police everywhere.

“It was quite dramatic — the police had a car surrounded.

“It’s a shock to see that kind of thing — you usually see the police down in Dens Road when the football is on but never in the middle of the day like that.”

One local woman said that she had seen police swoop on the street and surround the car. She said: “The car was in the middle of the road and there were police cars around it.

“It was shocking to see because it is usually quiet here.”

One local man said about 10 officers attended the scene and blocked off the road when the incident happened at around 10am on Thursday.

He added: “It’s a bit scary to see that kind of thing.”

Another resident added: “I heard that a guy got lifted by the police.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed to the Tele that a teenager had been charged.

She said: “An 18-year-old has been charged with road traffic offences and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”