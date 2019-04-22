Police delighted as Easter treats dropped off at Dundee station by youngster

Officers received a welcome Easter gift at Longhaugh Police Station in Dundee yesterday.

On social media, a force spokesman reported a young man stopped by to drop off a box of Easter goodies including chocolate treats.

A message from the anonymous youngster said: “Thank you for keeping us safe from the bad people that do bad things and not just taking the bad guys away but helping people in need of help.”

The public were quick to laud the act of selflessness, with one person saying: “Glad at least some kids have respect and appreciate the boys in blue.”

Another said: “Well done young man! Very kind and thoughtful!”

Police said on the post: “Thanks very much, anonymous police fan – you made our day!”