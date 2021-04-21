Police dealing with ongoing incident in Douglas area of Dundee

Police are stationed on a street in Douglas as they deal with an ongoing incident.

Residents say officers have been at Balerno Place since Tuesday night, with multiple police vehicles stationed on the scene.

It is understood multiple people have been arrested at the property.

One local resident said: “There were six cars and vans on Tuesday then officers were standing guard on front and back doors of one of the properties through the night.

“There are currently two vans, an ambulance, an incident response unit and a national risk department van.”

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, added: “We don’t know what’s going on.

“We have seen the blue tent in the garden, that officers in white suits have been going in and out of. “The police have been guarding the house since.

“We are pretty shocked to see what’s been unfolding.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.