Police have launched an investigation after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Dundee park.

The victim was attacked in the early hours of Saturday in Baxter Park.

Officers are hunting for two men in connection with the incident.

Locals spoke of seeing a significant police presence in the park for several hours following the attack, while door-to-door inquiries have been carried out in the streets surrounding the popular green space.

Witnesses said police had spoken to residents in Dalkeith Road and Ellengowan Drive, while an area close to a building by the park’s tennis courts was cordoned off for a time.

Local dog walker Gillian Law, 52, said she had been told forensic officers were in the park from 4pm on Saturday.

She said: “Everyone has been wondering what exactly has gone on.

“They had cordoned off an area nearest to the building and seemed to be focusing the search around the back of it but that’s as much as people seem to know.”

Jim McCartney, 67, who lives nearby, said: “I saw officers in uniforms and in suits on Sunday just after 9.30am — they seemed to be focusing on the area behind the building at the bottom of the park, nearest the Arbroath Road.”

Another resident said an officer had scaled the roof of the building to inspect the gutters.

Danny Smith, 31, who walks his dog in the park, said he was “surprised” to see the police activity.

He added: “I know the Arbroath Road has come under the spotlight recently but the park is generally quiet.

“There were a number of officers in the park, combing an area around the building and the tennis court as well.”

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police Scotland is carrying out inquiries into an incident where a woman was sexually assaulted in Baxter Park. The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday.

“Officers are keen to speak with two men in connection with the incident. One is described as being aged 24 to 28, of slim build with short brown hair.

“The second male is described as being 24 to 28 years of age with ginger hair. The men are understood to have attended the area in a small black vehicle.”