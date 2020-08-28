Police cordon remains in Arbroath following death of 34-year-old Frankie Melvin

A full police cordon remains in Arbroath today, following the death of 34-year-old Frankie Melvin.

Police officers are still at the scene in the town’s Spitalfield Place as the investigation into the death of the 34-year-old dad continues.

Mr Melvin was pronounced dead after police responded to a call at 6pm on Wednesday, with the force subsequently launching an “extensive investigation” into the “incident”.

The entire area remains sealed off and police continue to monitor all activity into and out of the surrounding streets, including Arbirlot Road, Newbigging Drive and the tunnel under the Westway.

One local resident said today: “The police were here all night. All the streets remain blocked off and we are still having to sign in and out when we leave the area.

“The police presence remains big and last night forensics guys in white suits spent ages looking all around the streets and the grassy areas.

“It was quite a surreal sight. This whole thing has been very upsetting for everyone who lives around here.

“We have been given no indication when the cordon will go down and when things will get back to normal.”

A statement released by police yesterday said: “This would appear to have been an isolated incident with no threat to the general public or the wider community.

“I would ask anyone who may come across any items, in their garden for example items of clothing which may have been discarded or any other unusual items, that do not belong to them, that they do not touch these but call us immediately as they may be important to our inquiries.”

A 41-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death.