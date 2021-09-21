News / Local / Fife Man in hospital after stabbing in Glenrothes as police tape off area By James Simpson and Alasdair Clark September 21, 2021, 10:20 am Updated: September 21, 2021, 11:45 am A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Glenrothes. A large area of grass near Glamis Avenue in the Pitteuchar area of the town was taped off on Tuesday morning as officers investigated the attack on nearby Beaufort Drive. The cordon has now been removed, with officers seen going door to door as part of their investigation. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe