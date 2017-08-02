Police have cordoned off an area behind a Dundee supermarket following an incident which led to two men being taken to hospital.

It’s believed both casualties sustained serious injuries in the drama at the West Pitkerro Industrial Estate just before 5pm today.

Police have refused to reveal the exact nature of the incident at present.

One witness to the aftermath told the Tele that police dogs were at the scene with a wooded area behind the Sainsbury’s supermarket taped off.

He said: “The entrance close to Sainsbury’s has been closed. And Ainslie Street.

“The dogs out searching in the trees and police tape around the wooded area as well.”