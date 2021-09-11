Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police cordon off Perth street as woman rushed to Ninewells after serious assault

By Steven Rae and Amie Flett
September 11, 2021, 5:46 pm Updated: September 11, 2021, 5:59 pm
South Street serious assault
Police at the scene in South Street, Perth.

A woman was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning after a serious assault in Perth city centre.

The incident took place around 2.2am in the city’s South Street, near to the Alteration Boutique.

A woman was rushed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the attack.

One person at the scene said there was a police response outside the shop in the street.

They said: “South Street was taped off and there was a police van, a couple of cops and forensics there as well, they looked to be working in a doorway.

“It seemed to be outside a shop on South Street, looked like something may have happened overnight.

South Street serious assault
Police in attendance in South Street.
South Street serious assault
Police set up a cordon outside the shops.
South Street serious assault
Police at the cordon.

“There was broken glass on the pavement.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 2.20am on Saturday September 11, we received a report of a serious assault on South Street in Perth.

“Officers attended and a 35-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment where she remains in a stable condition.

“Inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone who may have been in the area and saw anything is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0532 of September 11.”

