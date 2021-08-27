Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Police cordon off part of Shanwell Road in Carnoustie as woman, 48, assaulted

By Steven Rae
August 27, 2021, 4:56 pm Updated: August 27, 2021, 5:03 pm
Carnoustie assault Shanwell Road
Police have launched an investigation.

An investigation is under way after a 48-year-old woman was assaulted in Carnoustie.

The incident happened in the Shanwell Road area of the town – close to the high school and the cemetery – at around 9.45pm on Thursday.

Part of the area was cordoned off as police launched their probe.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Duncan from CID said: “The woman was walking in Shanwell Road yesterday evening when she was approached by a man and assaulted, she was understandably shocked by the incident but thankfully unhurt.

Suspect had mouth covered and hood up

“The man has been described as being aged in his early 20s with a tanned complexion, of slim build, about 5ft 6in, and was wearing a dark coloured thin top, dark joggers and dark trainers.

“He had something similar to a snood or bandana covering his mouth and also had a hood up.

“The area has been cordoned off to allow specialist officers to search the area.

“Detectives will be in the area conducting door-to-door inquiries and reviewing CCTV.

Not thought to be linked to other assault

“Although concerning to residents in the Carnoustie area, there is nothing at this time to link this incident with the assault of a woman near Craigmill Den on Tuesday August 11.”

Anyone with any information about Thursday’s incident can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3774 of August 26.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via the Crimestoppers website or by calling 0800 555 111.