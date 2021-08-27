Police cordon off part of Shanwell Road in Carnoustie as woman, 48, assaulted

An investigation is under way after a 48-year-old woman was assaulted in Carnoustie.

The incident happened in the Shanwell Road area of the town – close to the high school and the cemetery – at around 9.45pm on Thursday.

Part of the area was cordoned off as police launched their probe.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Duncan from CID said: “The woman was walking in Shanwell Road yesterday evening when she was approached by a man and assaulted, she was understandably shocked by the incident but thankfully unhurt.

Suspect had mouth covered and hood up

“The man has been described as being aged in his early 20s with a tanned complexion, of slim build, about 5ft 6in, and was wearing a dark coloured thin top, dark joggers and dark trainers.

“He had something similar to a snood or bandana covering his mouth and also had a hood up.

“The area has been cordoned off to allow specialist officers to search the area.

“Detectives will be in the area conducting door-to-door inquiries and reviewing CCTV.

Not thought to be linked to other assault

“Although concerning to residents in the Carnoustie area, there is nothing at this time to link this incident with the assault of a woman near Craigmill Den on Tuesday August 11.”

Anyone with any information about Thursday’s incident can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3774 of August 26.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via the Crimestoppers website or by calling 0800 555 111.