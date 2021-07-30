Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Police cordon off Dunfermline High Street after reports of a disturbance

By Neil Henderson
July 30, 2021, 7:34 pm
Police in Fife cordoned off a section of Dunfermline town centre on Friday following reports of a disturbance.

The incident happened in High Street, opposite Primark and the entrance to Kingsgate Shopping Centre, at around 5pm.

Eyewitness reported seeing a disturbance involving two men, one of which was said to have sustained an injury.

Officers arriving at the scene taped off the immediate area of High Street as an investigation into incident got underway.

An eyewitness said: “I first heard people shouting and when I looked outside I saw some commotion.

“Then the police arrived and I later heard that one of the men had been seen bleeding.

“Police questioned a few folk but it was all over pretty quickly.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance involving two men on the High Street in Dunfermline shortly after 5pm on Friday, July 30.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”