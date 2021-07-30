Police cordon off Dunfermline High Street after reports of a disturbance

Police in Fife cordoned off a section of Dunfermline town centre on Friday following reports of a disturbance.

The incident happened in High Street, opposite Primark and the entrance to Kingsgate Shopping Centre, at around 5pm.

Eyewitness reported seeing a disturbance involving two men, one of which was said to have sustained an injury.

Officers arriving at the scene taped off the immediate area of High Street as an investigation into incident got underway.

An eyewitness said: “I first heard people shouting and when I looked outside I saw some commotion.

“Then the police arrived and I later heard that one of the men had been seen bleeding.

“Police questioned a few folk but it was all over pretty quickly.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance involving two men on the High Street in Dunfermline shortly after 5pm on Friday, July 30.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”