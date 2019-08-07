Police cordon off Carnoustie beach after possible ‘explosive device’ discovered

Police have cordoned off part of Carnoustie beach, near the golf hotel, after a possibly explosive device was found washed up.

Specialist officers from the Explosive Ordnance Department – part of the MOD – are en route to examine the item.

In the meantime, the public are being urged to avoid the area.

A spokesman said: “A metal item has been found washed up on Carnoustie beach, not far from the Carnoustie Golf Hotel.

“Currently, we have a cordon in place on the beach to prevent the public from approaching the item while we wait on Explosive Ordnance Department to arrive and examine the item.

“There is no further information available at the moment, and while there is every possibility that this item is harmless and safe, we obviously don’t want to take any chances.

“Therefore we would ask members of the public to stay away from the area and not to approach the cordon we have in place until further notice.”

He added that the Coastguard would be taking over as lead agency from police given the nature of where the device has been located.

Further information will be released once the item has been properly identified.