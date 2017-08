Sign up to our Daily newsletter

The body of a man has been found in a Dundee park.

Police were called to the city’s Fairmuir Park after the discovery was made at about 6.30am today.

Officers cordoned off a wooded area near to the bowling pavilion and remain on the scene.

The deceased is thought to be in his 50s.

The death is being treated as unexplained although officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

We’ll have more on this in tonight’s Evening Telegraph.