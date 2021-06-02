Police continue to search for Angus man who went missing 10 days ago

Police have launched another appeal for information in an effort to find a missing Angus man.

Mark Law, a 42-year-old man from Arbroath, has been missing for over a week.

He was last seen on May 23, in the North Grimsby area of Arbroath, and is known to have links to the Edinburgh area where police are also searching for him.

Police have described him as white and around 5ft9, with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black three-quarter length trousers, black trainers, a blue jacket and a black rucksack.

Officers are concerned that he may not be taking his daily medication.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Anyone who may have seen Mark or have any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 2964 of 29 May.”