Police continue to investigate after double-glazed window was launched from Dundee flat

Debris from a Hilltown flat damaged during a house party can’t be uplifted due to coronavirus.

Police are still investigating after a double-glazed window frame was launched from a seventh floor flat at Tulloch Court.

One neighbour who lives in the block supplied the Evening Telegraph with pictures of the damaged items that are still languishing on a communal green space at the multi.

The Tele understands these items will not be uplifted by Dundee City Council as a result of sanctions on collections due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The neighbour added: “It’s a bit of a mess, there is broken glass and the frame is still sitting there.

“The window from the property in question is boarded-up as well. If that had hit someone I dread to think what might have happened.

A spokesman for police added: “Inquiries are ongoing.”