Police continue search for missing Dundee man Anthony

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Police are continuing their search for a Dundee man who has been reported missing in Angus.

Officers have said they are concerned about the welfare of man Anthony Kelbie.

The 48-year-old disappeared from the Brechin area on Saturday night.

Mr Kelbie, who lives in Maryfield, Dundee was last seen in the Nursery Park area of Brechin between 8pm and 10pm.

Police Scotland said he was wearing a blue Superdry jacket, blue jeans and white shoes and has noticeable cuts to the side of his head and a lump and gash on his forehead.

Any sightings of Mr Kelbie, or any information about his welfare should be reported on 101.