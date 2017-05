A Dundee teenager last seen on Friday is still missing, police have said.

Concern is growing as to the whereabouts of Danni Taylor.

The 15-year-old was last seen in the Seagate area on Friday morning.

When she was last seen, Danni was wearing a black denim jacket, a cropped top and black trousers.

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “Anyone with information as to her whereabouts are encouraged to phone 101 or speak with any police officer.”

