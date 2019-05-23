Police continue hunt for man day after huge drama in city centre

Cops swarmed around a city church after a man caused a disturbance at a drop-in centre.

Police Scotland confirmed it responded to an incident on the Nethergate yesterday after reports of threats being made to those attending the clinic in Meadowside St Paul’s Church.

There were five police vehicles in attendance, as well as a dog unit, while cops searched for the man responsible.

One eyewitness said: “I saw police pulling up on High Street near the old KFC restaurant.

“They then pulled away and sped down Commercial Street.

“Four or five units sped past heading down that way and I could hear loads of sirens.

“I couldn’t see where they went but they were in a hurry. At least one of them was unmarked.”

Daryl Todd, who also saw the incident, said: “Five police cars raced to the church on High Street.

“About 15 officers rushed in and then back out and headed along by the Overgate.

“Whatever it was they obviously got the wrong church.”

The incident lasted for more than an hour, with dog units coming in and out of the building at the rear of the church.

Another witness said: “I was making my home from work but it was hard to see why there was such a big presence.

“As I was walking past the Mecca Bingo one of the police dogs was in the area.

“I took a walk round the building to get to my bus stop because of the disruption and an officer was coming out with one of the dogs but it didn’t look like they had managed to find whoever they had been looking for at the time.

“It looked like a serious incident because you wouldn’t normally see so many cop cars in the city centre at that time of day – but it didn’t seem to disrupt too many commuters which was a good thing.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers attended in Nethergate yesterday afternoon in response to reports of a man causing a disturbance at a drop-in centre at a church and threatening other persons present.

“He made off prior to police attendance and inquiries are continuing in order to trace him.”