Police confirm the identity of body recovered from Firth of Forth

The body of a young man pulled from the Firth of Forth last month has been identified, police have confirmed.

The man has been confirmed a 22-year-old Michael Sharp from the Bonnybridge area.

Police say his family have been informed and are said to be “devastated” by their loss.

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “Michael was a much loved family member are thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

The discovery of the body in water just off Burntisland was made on Friday, March 19.

Officers have now concluded their investigation following a number of appeals, including the release of images of clothing belonging the man which were circulated in the hope of confirming the man’s identity.

The spokesman added: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”