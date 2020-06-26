Police confirm ‘serious’ incident in Glasgow is not being treated as terrorism

A ‘serious’ incident in Glasgow where six people, including a male police officer, have been taking to hospital for treatment is not being treated as terrorism police say.

Armed police sealed off West George Street earlier on Friday afternoon, with more than a dozen police vehicles attending the scene.

A male suspect was shot dead by an armed officer.

Police have confirmed the incident is not being treated as terrorism and the investigation is continuing.

Assistant Chief Constable, Steve Johnson, of Police Scotland, said: “The individual who was shot by armed police has died. Six other people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition.

“We are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street Glasgow and would ask people to avoid the area. We would urge the public not to speculate about this incident or share unconfirmed information on social media.”

Scottish Police Federation chairman David Hamilton confirmed the injured officer is male.

He said in a statement: “Whilst there is understandable and considerable public interest in the major incident in Glasgow earlier today, our focus at this time is in assisting the family of our colleague who has been seriously injured.

“This is obviously an anxious time for them and we ask that they be left alone as their attentions are very obviously directed towards the care of their loved one.

“Our thoughts, prayers and best wishes are with our colleague, his family and friends, and all colleagues affected by this incident at this time.”

Witness Craig Milroy, who saw the aftermath of the incident from an office building nearby, said he had seen four people taken away in ambulances.

He told the PA news agency: “We saw commotion, ambulances further up and we saw armed police all running into the hotel next to the Society Room.

“We were still standing outside, after that the police all came down, the riot police and triage team told us to go back in and lock the door.”

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, posted on Twitter: “We are aware of reports a police officer has been stabbed in an incident in #Glasgow city centre.

“Our officials are in attendance to provide all necessary support. Please allow our colleagues the space to do their jobs.

“Further updates will be provided when we are able to do so.”

They added: “We appreciate families of police officers in #Glasgow will be anxious to hear that a police officer has been stabbed. Please be aware the family of the officer has been notified and is being supported by the service.”

Speaking on the BBC, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she became aware of the incident when she stepped off the podium having given the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus update.

She said she has had a brief conversation with Boris Johnson, who expressed his concern and sympathies.

Ms Sturgeon said: “It’s been a dreadful afternoon for the city of Glasgow.”

She added that people’s thoughts should be with those who had been injured, stating: “All of us should bear them in mind, bear their families in mind and make sure we focus on all of the great things that bring our city together.

“These are incidents that shock all of us and leave a sense of anxiety.

“The police through their professionalism and calm handling of this contained this situation relatively quickly.”

She said the actions taken ensured a “very, very serious incident didn’t become much worse”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families. Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding.”