Police confirm pupil had BB gun at Monifieth High School

Police have confirmed a pupil took a BB gun to a school in Angus.

A report was made of an “incident” at Monifieth High School on Monday morning but Angus Council did not confirm a weapon was involved.

Initially police said they were not called to the Panmurefield Road school but have now confirmed officers did attend.

No injuries or threats

No one was injured and inquiries are ongoing.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers attended a school in Angus on Monday, August 30, 2021 following reports a pupil had possession of a BB gun.

“No-one was harmed and there was no risk or threat to anyone.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

School is following guidelines

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “We are aware of an incident at Monifieth High School on Monday morning.

“We can confirm the school is following guidelines which includes involving the police.

“We can’t comment as this is an ongoing police matter but we can confirm no children or staff were threatened and no-one was harmed.”