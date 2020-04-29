Police confirm no suspicious circumstances behind death of man in Lochee multi

Police have confirmed the death of a man in a Lochee multi is not being treated as suspicious.

The man, named locally as Michael Inglis, was discovered at 8.10am on April 27 in Elders Court.

Police confirmed the discovery of the 37-year-old, which they were initially treating as “unexplained”.

The force has now confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

His body was found in the rubbish chute by the building’s concierge, who had been emptying the bins as part of his early morning work.

According to people living in the block at Elders Court, it’s not uncommon for people to shelter in the rubbish chutes if they have lost their keys or cannot gain access to the flats.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland was made aware that the body of a 37-year old man was found at Elders Court in Dundee around 8.10am on Monday, April, 27.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Many people paid tribute on social media following Mr Inglis’ death.

One man wrote: “My thoughts go out to his family and to the man who found him. God bless.”

Another man said: “So sad for the person who died lying there all that time but sad for the person who found the body – this is with them for life.”