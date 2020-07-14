Tuesday, July 14th 2020 Show Links
Police confirm missing teenager last seen in Fintry is traced safe and well

by Sarah Williamson
July 14, 2020, 1:25 pm Updated: July 14, 2020, 4:21 pm
Missing teenager Bethany Williamson.

Police have confirmed missing teenager Bethany Williamson has been traced safe and well.

The force launched an appeal for information on Tuesday afternoon after the 14-year-old was reported missing  from the Fintry area.

She was last seen on Fintry Road at around 4pm on Monday July 13.

Police Scotland can confirm that Bethany Williamson (14) who had been reported missing from the Fintry area of Dundee has been traced safe and well. The public are thanked for their assistance.

Posted by Tayside Police Division on Tuesday, 14 July 2020