Police confirm missing Dunfermline man traced safe and well By Amie Flett September 6, 2021, 10:26 pm The Dunfermline man was traced safe and well on Monday night. Police confirmed on Monday night that Denis Findlay, who was reported missing from his home in Dunfermline, has been traced safe and well. The Buffies Brae resident was traced safe and well on Friday September 3. He had been missing since 12.55pm on Friday. Police thanked the public for sharing the appeal to find the missing man.