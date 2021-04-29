Man, 44, who was found trapped under vehicle in Angus has died

Police have confirmed that a man who was rushed to hospital last week after being trapped under a car has died.

The 44-year-old man, who has been named as Dariusz Zamylko, was taken to Ninewells Hospital on April 22 after becoming trapped underneath a vehicle on Ferry Road in Montrose.

Eyewitnesses said at the timet he was working on the vehicle when it fell on top of him.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that Dariusz had died from his injuries.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police in Montrose can confirm that a 44-year-old man has died after becoming trapped under a vehicle around 4.10pm on Thursday, 22 April on Ferry Road.

“He can be named as Dariusz Zamylko from Montrose.

“Dariusz was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where he died on Wednesday, 28 April.”