Police confirm death of man who took ill at Dover Fueling Solutions in Dundee

A man died after taking ill at work at Dover Fueling Solutions on Tuesday.

Police confirmed they were called to the plant on the West Pitkerro Industrial Estate at 10.35pm last night.

The 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Around 10.35pm on Tuesday March 3 2020, police were called to premises in West Pitkerro Industrial Estate where a man had taken ill.

“The 48 year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A statement from Dover Fueling Solutions said: “We are deeply saddened by the unexpected and tragic loss of our colleague.

“While the cause of his sudden death is not yet known, our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this very difficult time.”