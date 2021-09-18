Police confirm death of man, 44, following Inverkeithing disturbance

A man who suffered serious injuries in a disturbance in Inverkeithing on Friday has died, police have confirmed.

The 44-year-old man was rushed to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where he died a short time later.

Officers investigating the incident have not disclosed the identity of the man.

The nature of his injuries have also not been disclosed at this time.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene at a restaurant in High Street shortly after 4.30pm on Friday following an alert.

An investigation was launched after one man was found injured following the disturbance.

A short time later eyewitnesses reported a large police presence a short distance away at Inverkeithing train station.

Part of the station was sealed off by officers.

Police later confirmed that a man was arrested and remains in custody.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.35pm on Friday, September 17, officers were called to a report of a 44-year-old man having been seriously injured.

“It followed a disturbance in a restaurant on High Street, Inverkeithing.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, where he died a short time later.

“A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing.”