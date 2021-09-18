Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Police confirm death of man, 44, following Inverkeithing disturbance

By Neil Henderson
September 18, 2021, 12:36 pm
Police and paramedics rushed to the scene in High Street, Inverkeithing following a disturbance (Pic Fife Jammer Locations).
Police and paramedics rushed to the scene in High Street, Inverkeithing following a disturbance (Pic Fife Jammer Locations).

A man who suffered serious injuries in a disturbance in Inverkeithing on Friday has died, police have confirmed.

The 44-year-old man was rushed to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where he died a short time later.

Officers investigating the incident have not disclosed the identity of the man.

The nature of his injuries have also not been disclosed at this time.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene at a restaurant in High Street shortly after 4.30pm on Friday following an alert.

Police at the scene in Inverkeithing on Friday. (Pic Fife Jammer Locations).

An investigation was launched after one man was found injured following the disturbance.

A short time later eyewitnesses reported a large police presence a short distance away at Inverkeithing train station.

Police sealed off part of Inverkeithing train station as an investigation got under way. (Pic Sarah Myles).

Part of the station was sealed off by officers.

Police later confirmed that a man was arrested and remains in custody.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.35pm on Friday, September 17, officers were called to a report of a 44-year-old man having been seriously injured.

“It followed a disturbance in a restaurant on High Street, Inverkeithing.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, where he died a short time later.

“A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing.”

 

 