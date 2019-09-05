Police confirm death of 44-year-old woman in Dundee after body discovered

Police were called to a property in Dundee yesterday after the sudden death of a woman.

Officers were initially called to the address on Buttars Loan, Charleston, following concerns for a person.

However when police got there they discovered a body inside.

It was later confirmed that a 44-year-old woman had died.

Police said today her death was not understood to be suspicious.

Officers were stood down shortly after arriving at the property.