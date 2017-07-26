Police Scotland have confirmed that a body discovered in the St Cyrus area is that of missing person Graeme Leslie.

The 62-year-old was reported missing from his home last week and an extensive search was launched in both North East and Tayside divisions to trace him.

Specialist police officers involved in the manhunt for the ex-serviceman made the grim find on Saturday morning, just a couple of hundred yards from the St Cyrus home Mr Leslie shared with his wife, Margaret Ann.

The body was found in a wooded area close to the St Cyrus public toilets and within yards of the main A92 coastal route through the village.

A cordon was placed around the scene for much of the day as forensic officers carried out an examination of the scene, although traffic was unaffected by the ongoing investigation.

Inspector Megan Heathershaw said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Leslie’s family and friends at this very sad time.

“Following our appeals for information, numerous members of the public got in touch to assist with information.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank these people for their help.”

A police statement said: “There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal as is the case with all sudden deaths.”