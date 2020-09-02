Police confirm body found in search for missing Dundee man

A body has been found in the water near Invergowrie, police have confirmed this morning.

Officers have said that formal identification is yet to take place but the family of missing man Michael Winter has been informed.

The 29-year-old was reported missing from Dundee on August 26.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that around 6.40am on Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, the body of a man was found off the coast at Invergowrie.

“Formal identification has yet to take place however the family of 29-year-old Michael Winter who was reported missing from Dundee on Wednesday, 26 August, has been informed.”

Broughty Ferry Lifeboats responded to the incident shortly after 7am, however the lifeboat was stood down due to shallow water conditions.

It is understood the incident remains in the hands of the Coastguard and Police Scotland.

The Coastguard has been approached for comment.