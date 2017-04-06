The body of a man discovered on a beach in Arbroath has been formally identified as missing Dundee teenager Ralph Smith.

The 18-year-old disappeared on a family walk and fell from the Arbroath Cliffs on Saturday February 25.

His body was found one month later on March 26 by a member of the public near Victoria Park.

A statement from Police Scotland today read: “Police Scotland can confirm that following the recovery of a body from the beach near Victoria Park, the man has been identified.

“He has been named as 18-year-old Ralph Smith.

“As with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Ralph’s set off a tragic sequence of events for the family. A vigil was held in Dundee’s Drumlanrig Drive the night he went missing, during which two of his cousins, Julie McCash and David Sorrie, died.