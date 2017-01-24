Police ‘very concerned’ for missing Dundee man Steven

Police are continuing their search for a Dundee man who has been reported missing.

Officers are ‘very concerned’ as to Steven Wrycza’s whereabouts.

The 24-year-old was last seen at his home in the Arthurstone Terrace area of Stobswell yesterday at about 5pm. He spoke to a neighbour and asked if they would look after his dog as he was leaving, according to police.

Steven is described as being 5ft 5in tall or very slim build and has spikey hair.

When last seen he was wearing a dark red jacket with fur on the collar, blue jeans and may be wearing Converse shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Steven should contact police on 101 or speak to any officer.