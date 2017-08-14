Police concern for safety of two local girls travelling with their dad and his girlfriend

Police have issued an appeal after the disappearance of two local girls.

Grace Elizabeth McKinney (8) and Kara McKinney (5) are thought to be travelling with their father Michael McKinney, his girlfriend Martina and Woody (3).

Grace and Kara were last known to be in the Aylth area and have previously been known to camp with their father in the West coast area, Fort William and Skye.



They are travelling in a cream coloured Eldis Autoquest Motorhome H36 PBO.

Grace is described as 4’10” slim with red/auburn hair and Kara is 4’0” with red/auburn hair.



A police statement said: “Officers are eager to trace Grace and Kara in order to confirm their well being.

“If you have any information which may assist Police in tracing Grace and Kara please contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3165 11/08/17 or approach any police Scotland Officer.”