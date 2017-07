Police Scotland is concerned for the safety of missing person Shonna Lukasik who was last seen in the Tulloch area of Perth at about 10pm on Wednesday.

Shonna is 35 years of age and is described as white with shoulder length blonde hair and when last seen was wearing a black top and black trousers.

Anyone with information as to Shonna’s whereabouts is asked call Police Scotland on 101 or speak to any police officer, quoting incident number 4346 of 12th July.