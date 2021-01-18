Police complaints watchdog to investigate after man reportedly fell from window at Dundee multi

A police watchdog is to investigate an incident where a man reportedly leapt from a fifth-floor window following an assault.

Two men were injured after trouble flared at Ancrum Court late on Saturday night.

Police Scotland was first called to the multi at around 11.15pm after reports a 33-year-old man had been assaulted.

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old man was seriously hurt after reportedly jumping from a window.

A video circulated on social media in the hours after the incident appeared to show a man dangling from a window on the fifth floor while more police arrived at the scene.

Police, ambulance and the fire service were all called to the site and officers could be seen at the multi on Sunday afternoon.

Police have since confirmed the incident has been reported to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 11.15pm on Saturday, January 16 2021, officers attended a property on Ancrum Court in Dundee after receiving a report of a 33-year-old man having been assaulted. He sustained minor injuries.

“A second man, aged 36, sustained injuries after a fall at the property. He was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident 4067 of 16 January.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”

Neighbours said they heard a commotion on the fifth floor and said the disturbance appeared to for more than an hour.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said the incident and its aftermath appeared to happen on the fifth floor.

They said: “I heard a lot of shouting saying that the police were coming and banging as the police broke down the door – that’s when I heard a lassie screaming and shouting.

“There were police, ambulance and the fire brigade here as the police set a fire alarm off when trying to get into the property.”