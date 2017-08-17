Police and Coastguard called to cliffs after incident

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A man has been rescued by police officers after an incident at Arbroath cliffs.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 12pm after concerns for a man.

Six police vehicles and members of the Coastguard could be seen stationed on Kings Drive at the base of the Angus beauty spot.

The Arbroath RNLI lifeboat was dispatched as a precaution.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said that officers had successfully talked the man down.

No one was injured in the incident and the spokesman added: “He is safe and well.”