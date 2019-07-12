Police closed off Dundee property after boy, 5, seriously injured

Police Scotland closed off a property in Charleston after a five-year-old boy suffered a “serious injury”.

Residents said police had been “standing guard” at an address on Donalds Court following the incident on Tuesday evening.

Detective Inspector Ray Birnie, of Tayside Division Child Protection Investigations Unit, confirmed officers had been stationed in the street as part of the investigation.

He revealed a child had been taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh to treat his injuries.

Officers were stood down on Wednesday night after a joint operation with Dundee City Council Social Work Department and the NHS had “quickly” established that the injury had not been sustained in a suspicious nature.

Residents said they had been concerned as officers stood guard at the front and back door of the address during the operation.

As many as three police vehicles were situated in the street according to one resident.

Another neighbour said the police had been in the street for a number hours on Wednesday before they left.

She said: “The street is generally very quiet. I was concerned when I saw police guarding the front and back door of the address.

“We had no idea what had happened, there was a police van situated in the driveway of the property.”

Inspector Birnie said: “A five-year-old male child remains in a serious, but stable, condition in the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

“The investigation conducted yesterday in joint partnership with Dundee City Council Social Work Department and the NHS has quickly established that the serious injury he sustained is not suspicious in nature.

He added: “The police presence within the Donalds Court area of Dundee has now been withdrawn”.