Monday, March 25th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News

Police close section of Dundee road after accident involving seven-year-old child

by Steven Rae
March 25, 2019, 4:03 pm Updated: March 25, 2019, 4:07 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

Police have closed part of Charleston Drive after an accident involving a seven-year-old child.

The road is closed between Earn Crescent and Spey Drive.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said one vehicle and the child were involved but could provide no futher information at this stage.

It’s unclear if the child was in the vehicle or was a pedestrian and struck by the car.

One witness said: “I just saw a figure on the ground underneath the wheels.

“I wasn’t sure if they had collapsed or if they had been hit. It didn’t look like they were moving.

“There quite a big presence in terms of emergency services.”

More on this as we get it.

 

More from the Evening Telegraph

Breaking

    Cancel