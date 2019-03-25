Police close section of Dundee road after accident involving seven-year-old child

Police have closed part of Charleston Drive after an accident involving a seven-year-old child.

The road is closed between Earn Crescent and Spey Drive.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said one vehicle and the child were involved but could provide no futher information at this stage.

It’s unclear if the child was in the vehicle or was a pedestrian and struck by the car.

One witness said: “I just saw a figure on the ground underneath the wheels.

“I wasn’t sure if they had collapsed or if they had been hit. It didn’t look like they were moving.

“There quite a big presence in terms of emergency services.”

⚠️ Due to a RTC on Charleston Drive (near Spey Drive), services to/from Ninewells Hospital are following emergency diversions via Ninewells Avenue and Tom MacDonald Avenue. Service 22 will NOT serve Dickson Avenue until further notice, but service 17 will. — Xplore Dundee (@XploreDundee) March 25, 2019

CHARLESTON DRIVE, DUNDEE, CLOSED Charleston Drive is currently CLOSED between Spey Drive and Earn Crescent due to an RTC. Local diversions are in place but try and avoid the area if you can. pic.twitter.com/b42IUAFf77 — TaysidePolice (@TaysidePolice) March 25, 2019

More on this as we get it.