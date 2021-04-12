Police close road in Fife after vehicle collision

Police in Fife have closed a road this afternoon after a road traffic collision.

The accident happened shortly after 1pm on Monday on the Cairneyhill to Oakley road in Fife, police and paramedics are currently at the scene.

The road is currently closed and motorists are being advised to find alternative routes at this time.

South West Fife Police have tweeted: “Currently dealing with a road traffic collision between the Cairneyhill roundabout and Oakley.

“The road is closed in both directions at this time.”

“Ambulance service is in attendance. Please avoid the area and use another route.”