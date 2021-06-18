Police close road and woman taken to hospital after two-car collision in Fife

A woman had been taken to hospital following a two-car collision on a Fife road.

The accident occurred shortly before 3.30pm on Friday on the B925 close to Auchtertool.

Paramedics and two fire crews from Lochgelly station were scrambled while police closing off the road to all traffic.

Eyewitnesses say cutting equipment was also seen being used to free the occupant of one of the vehicles.

A female was transferred by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The extent of her injuries have not been disclosed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Fife were called to the report of a crash involving two vehicles on the B925 around 3.30pm on Friday, June 18.

“Emergency services attended and a woman was taken to Victoria Hospital.

“The road is currently closed to allow for uplift of the vehicles.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service added: “We received an alert to a two vehicle collision on the B925 at Auchtertool.

“Two appliances form Lochgelly station were despatched but have since left the scene.”