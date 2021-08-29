M90 closed near Dunfermline as ambulance attends crash victim

Delays are expected after a crash between a car and a motorcycle closed a section of the M90 near Dunfermline.

The Fife accident was reported at 5:40pm on Sunday and the outside southbound lane was closed as a result.

A total of three lanes on the M90 were reportedly closed at 6:10pm.

Police have stopped all traffic in the area and delays are expected. At least three police vehicles and an ambulance were on the scene.

The road was closed to allow an ambulance entry to treat the motorbike driver.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a collision between a car and motorcycle on the M90 near junction 2A around 5.40pm on Sunday, 29 August.

“The road was closed to allow ambulance staff access to treat the motorcycle driver however there are believed to be no life threatening injuries at this time.”

